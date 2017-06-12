Broken gas line shuts down Gervais Street overnight - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Broken gas line shuts down Gervais Street overnight

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Gervais Street is now open after SCE&G crews shut down one block of the street due to a gas line break late Sunday night.

According to the Columbia Police twitter account, it happened Sunday in the 400-block of Gervais between Millwood and Dillon. SCE&G says a third-party contractor working in the area hit the gas line at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

They say no one had to be evacuated.

SCE&G said crews completed the repairs around 1 a.m. Monday. The street reopened just before 7 a.m.

