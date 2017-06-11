Body of man, 47, pulled from Lake Marion

Clarendon County officials and the state Department of Natural Resources are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from Lake Marion on Sunday.

According to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, the body of 47-year-old Joseph Cutter was pulled from the lake late Sunday. Mock said investigators received a phone call about the incident around 4 p.m.

Cutter's body was recovered near the Highway 301 bridge.

Mock says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

