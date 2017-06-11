Body of man, 47, pulled from Lake Marion - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Body of man, 47, pulled from Lake Marion

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Clarendon County officials and the state Department of Natural Resources are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from Lake Marion on Sunday.

According to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, the body of 47-year-old Joseph Cutter was pulled from the lake late Sunday. Mock said investigators received a phone call about the incident around 4 p.m. 

Cutter's body was recovered near the Highway 301 bridge.

Mock says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club

    Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:04:08 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:18:54 GMT

    Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

    More >>

    Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

    More >>

  • A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

    A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-11 14:53:49 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:18:34 GMT

    In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

    More >>

    In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

    More >>

  • Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup

    Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:54:04 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:18:08 GMT

    Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.

    More >>

    Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly