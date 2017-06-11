Body of man, 47, pulled from Lake Marion

New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
Clarendon County officials and the state Department of Natural Resources are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from Lake Marion on Sunday. According to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, the body of 47-year-old Joseph Cutter was pulled from the lake late Sunday. Mock said investigators received a phone call about the incident around 4 p.m. Cutter's body was recovered near the Highway 301 bridge. Mock says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
A Columbia couple is not letting a bad situation stop them from helping out someone else in need.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Officers arrested a man on State House grounds Sunday after he admitted to breaking out several windows.
