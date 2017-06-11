Burglary victims giving back after robbed and forced out of their home

A Columbia couple is raising money to replace mission money that an elderly couple planned to send to children in need. (Source: WISTV)

A Columbia couple is not letting a bad situation stop them from helping out someone else in need.

Cierra Curreri and Corinth Todd were just two of multiple victims of a string of robberies in the Olympia neighborhood. The couple was robbed of everything, including money for their honeymoon.

Deputies say eight homes have been burglarized in that area since May 19.

The couple's next door neighbors, Kenneth and Carol Chavis, were also among the victims that were robbed.

Kenneth is 88-years-old and a pastor who was raising money to send to children-in-need in Haiti. In a safe, he was storing more than $6,000 he had raised to donate to the children. The robbers made off with that safe which also had a gun and diamonds inside. Deputies arrested and charged two men in connection to the robbery of the Chavis' home.

The Chavis’ were able to retrieve most of their items except for the mission money.

Despite being robbed themselves, Cierra and Corinth are now raising money to replace the mission money that was stolen from the Chavis'.

"Our goal is to get $7,000 because I would love to bring him back more than what he lost. He has taken it on himself and on his heart and feels

guilty like he’s the reason why it’s gone. It breaks my heart because it's not the case.” Cierra said.

Cierra and Corinth have moved out of the neighborhood since the robberies, however, they say the matter just hits too close to home and they had to help. They have been pretty successful in raising funds so far as they have received donations totaling almost $1,000 in two days. If you would like to donate, you can head to their GoFundMe site.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.