Relax and float on down the river

The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.More >>
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
A Columbia couple is not letting a bad situation stop them from helping out someone else in need.More >>
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.More >>
Officers arrested a man on State House grounds Sunday after he admitted to breaking out several windows.More >>
The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.More >>
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.More >>
The pictures show the contrast between the 7-year-old on her first day of school, fighting cancer, and her last day of school, cancer free.More >>
