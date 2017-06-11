Man arrested after breaking out Statehouse windows

Officers arrested a man on State House grounds Sunday after he admitted to breaking out several windows.

The Department of Public Safety says the Bureau of Protective Services took 46-year-old Ernest Rodney Thompson into custody around 4 a.m. Thomspon's charged with damage to state property after he admitted to breaking out windows on the east side of the Statehouse grounds, which is near the lieutenant governor’s office.

According to DPS, officers were on routine patrol when they found Thompson walking down the State House steps and carrying a 2X4. The officers said he was walking toward them speaking loudly, but he allowed them to place him in handcuffs after being ordered to stop.

In addition to State House windows, Thompson admitted to breaking out windows on vehicles along Main Street.

Thompson was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

DPS says the east side steps of the State House will be closed to visitors Sunday.

