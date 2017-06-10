REPORT: Martin fills vacant hoops position

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana assistant basketball coach Chuck Martin will round out the coaching staff at South Carolina. Head coach Frank Martin had a spot to fill on his staff after his team's Final Four run that saw former associate head coach Matt Figger take the head coaching position at Austin Peay.

TheBigSpur.com was first to report that Chuck Martin was in the hunt to become South Carolina's new assistant coach. Since that time, we published that he was the leading candidate and it was only a matter of time before hire came to fruition.

Chuck Martin has almost 20 years of Division I coaching experience, including five years as a head coach at Marist. He has previously served as an assistant coach at Memphis and St. John’s and also spent a year a part of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

Most of his ties are in the Northeast area, but here is more background on him as a recruiter.

