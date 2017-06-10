Portion of St. Pauls Church Road to close for emergency repairs

St. Pauls Church Road will be closed to drivers in Sumter for emergency bridge repairs, according to the Sumter Police Department.

In a social media posts on Saturday, Sumter PD said the state Department of Transportation will close the road between Broad Street and Patriot Parkway. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. on June 12 to 3 p.m. June 16.

Officials say a detour will be set up.

