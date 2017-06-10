Portion of St. Pauls Church Road to close for emergency repairs

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
A company that produces thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products, including those used in popular brands like Chef Boyardee and Libby's, issued a recall due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.More >>
Marches against Islamic law being held in more than two dozen cities across the United States.More >>
Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
St. Pauls Church Road will be closed to drivers in Sumter for emergency bridge repairs, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.More >>
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.More >>
One person died in a car collision early Saturday morning in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.More >>
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
