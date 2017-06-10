Video shows moment Columbia home explodes, hospitalizing firefighters

The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
Clarendon County officials and the state Department of Natural Resources are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from Lake Marion on Sunday.
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.
Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.
A Columbia couple is not letting a bad situation stop them from helping out someone else in need.
Gervais Street is now open after SCE&G crews shut down one block of the street due to a gas line break late Sunday night.
The Coast Guard suspended their search Sunday for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the area of the 7900 block of Emerald Isle Saturday night.
