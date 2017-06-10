Columbia firefighters transported to hospital after home explosion

Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after a home exploded Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home on the 3000 block of Greenbriar Drive. Fire officials say the call came in at 1:45 p.m. The homeowners were outside cutting grass when they saw the fire inside the home near the garage. Firefighters responded and began fighting the fire when the home exploded. Officials say the house lifted off the ground and the roof caved in.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion @wis10 pic.twitter.com/UBGQrDnYj9 — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 10, 2017

The firefighters were inside the home during the explosion but are expected to be ok. They were transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire but do not suspect anything criminal or suspicious happened.

5 @ColaFire firefighters are in the hospital after a house explosion/fire. They are expected to be ok @wis10 pic.twitter.com/RcujtOdf4T — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 10, 2017

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says there have only been about two or three reported home explosions in the past 24 years in Columbia.

