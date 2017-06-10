Columbia firefighters transported to hospital after home explosion

People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Matthew Munoz took this picture of a man paying his respects during his little sister's funeral procession back in May.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.
One person died in a car collision early Saturday morning in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
