Cause of house explosion that injured firefighters still not known

Investigators still have not pinned down exactly what caused an explosion so powerful that it lifted a home off the roof.

According to investigators, they have at least ruled the fire that caused the explosion to be accidental. However, they say they're not sure what caused the explosion due to the extent of the damage.

"The explosion was a result of a violent release of flammable and combustible gas exposed to heat when stored under pressure in confined area, which in this case was the crawl space underneath the house," Richland County spokeswoman Beverly Harris said.

The incident happened at a home on the 3000 block of Greenbriar Drive. Fire officials say the call came in at 1:45 p.m. The homeowners were outside cutting grass when they saw the fire inside the home near the garage. Firefighters responded and began fighting the fire when the home exploded.

Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized following the explosion.

The firefighters were inside the home during the explosion and were transported to the hospital out of precaution. They were all treated and released from the hospital. There were no serious injuries.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says there have only been about two or three reported home explosions in the past 24 years in Columbia.

