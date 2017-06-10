Kershaw County coroner identifies victim in early morning fatal crash

One person died in a car collision early Saturday morning in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Paul Reynolds.

Reynolds was driving west on Highway 34 when his car went off the right side of the road and hit multiple trees. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m., however, Reynolds’ car was not found until 5 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

