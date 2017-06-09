The solar power industry is heating up in South Carolina

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has announced a major new investment in renewable energy for the Palmetto State - a $100 million project to create a 74-megawatt solar panel farm near Edgefield Highway in Aiken County.More >>
Eating fries at least twice a week could increase your risk of death, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed S. 662, a controversial bill that would have consolidated the school districts in Orangeburg County into one entity.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended.More >>
An arrest has been made following a 2013 report of a kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Richland County Council has approved the first half of a biennial budget.More >>
The Federal Drug Administration is calling nationwide opioid abuse a crisis. The Centers for Disease and Control reports there are more deaths from opioid overdoses that kill people than there are fatal car crashes.More >>
