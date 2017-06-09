Gov. McMaster vetoes bill to consolidate Orangeburg Co. schools

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
An arrest has been made following a 2013 report of a kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Richland County Council has approved the first half of a biennial budget.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed S. 662, a controversial bill that would have consolidated the school districts in Orangeburg County into one entity.More >>
The Federal Drug Administration is calling nationwide opioid abuse a crisis. The Centers for Disease and Control reports there are more deaths from opioid overdoses that kill people than there are fatal car crashes.More >>
Before they were famous faces, they were wearing the uniform of the U.S. military.More >>
An African-American man has filed a lawsuit against five Columbia gas stations who he says denied him access to their restrooms because of his race.More >>
