Midlands man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child in 2013

Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2013.

Eric Charles Johnson, 43, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department's warrant team at the In Town Suites on Two Notch Road. He has been charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to police, Johnson is accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl at a Bentley Court home in 2013. The victim recently reported the crime to relatives and police. He allegedly asked the victim to perform a sex act on him and would not allow her to leave a bedroom at the home before getting away.

Johnson is an acquaintance of the victim and her family.

He has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

