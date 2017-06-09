New Richland Co. budget implements slight tax hike for public school funds

The Richland County Council has approved the first half of a biennial budget.

The first part of the two-part budget was approved Thursday night by council members. Part one is funding for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Council members say the biennial budget will allow all agencies funded by Richland County to plan further in advance.

One of the highlights of the new budget is a slight tax hike for owners of secondary homes, commercial properties and rental properties based on increasing millage rates for Richland School District 1 and Richland School District 2 schools.

For those in Richland School District 1, there will be an additional $70 for every $100,000 in taxable value. In Richland School District 2, there will be an additional $30 for every $100,000 in taxable value.

Richland District 2 officials tell WIS they’re adding more teachers to the classroom to preserve the teacher to student ratio. The district is also opening its newest elementary school, Jackson Creek, in the fall.

Other highlights in the budget include an increase in funding for Senior Resources that will eliminate the waiting list for seniors in need of Meals on Wheels services.

The budget also allows the county to partner with the Richland Library to build a new location in the Edgewood neighborhood. It also gives the full allotment of funds for the Richland County Recreation Commission.

The tax year begins July 1.

