My Take: SC: Where the rubber meets the road!

The Midlands economy got another big boost this week with the announcement that the Wanli Tire Corporation plans to build a plant in Orangeburg County.

The move means at least 400 new jobs for the area.

With the announcement, Wanli becomes the sixth international tire company in South Carolina, joining other big names such as Michelin, Bridgestone and Continental.

The expansions happening around the state represent continued economic growth. And that growth extends beyond just the tire industry with multiple industries flourishing.

Just look at the numbers. In April, South Carolina’s unemployment rate stood at 4 point 3 percent with the state’s labor force growing by nearly 19 hundred. That means more than two point three million people are working. Our unemployment rate is now at its lowest in more than 15 years. Of course, those numbers do not take into account those who have stopped looking for a job. However, the long term growth is undeniable.

And while the added jobs are certainly encouraging, lets not rest on our laurels. Lets encourage our leaders to continue to push for more new industries and greater expansions so that we will continue on the path to a brighter future for the next generation of jobs seekers about to enter the workforce.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

