SC man gets 'covfefe' license plate, crushing all other memes

Russell Cranford has won the internet.

The 34-year-old Columbia owner of a professional resume writing business saw President Donald Trump's famous tweet on May 31 and the birth of a recent internet meme "covfefe."

So Cranford decided to take matters into his own hands and have the meme adorned on his BMW SUV via his license plate.

"I always wanted a personalized plate but never could come up with anything clever," Cranford said. "When I saw that tweet, I knew that was it."

For reference: the original tweet said, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” It's believed the president meant to type "coverage."

The president deleted that tweet and wrote, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Despite no clarification from President Trump, the internet proceeded to turn the early morning snafu into a meme.

Cranford says he voted for President Trump and that most people who have seen his plate see his humor and can't believe he was lucky enough to get the tag.

Other than that, he says the only thing he's expressing is his fun-loving personality.

"[I am] not really trying to express anything," Cranford said. "I'm known for always making jokes and being foolish, so the plate fits my personality well."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.