UPDATE: DMV seeks to suspend license of Midlands used car dealer

Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died as a result of an accident Friday morning near Swansea.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died as a result of an accident Friday morning near Swansea.More >>
The costumed independent, whose real name and face (or faces) has not been revealed, has made it a tradition to challenge Conservative prime ministers, standing against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.More >>
The costumed independent, whose real name and face (or faces) has not been revealed, has made it a tradition to challenge Conservative prime ministers, standing against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended.More >>
The Horry County Police Department resolved a 17-hour standoff with a man with four warrants who barricaded himself in a house in Longs Tuesday by using a 'chemical agent,' according to a news release and police report with new details about the ordeal.More >>
The Horry County Police Department resolved a 17-hour standoff with a man with four warrants who barricaded himself in a house in Longs Tuesday by using a 'chemical agent,' according to a news release and police report with new details about the ordeal.More >>
The Warriors are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.More >>
The Warriors are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.More >>
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >>
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >>
Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with a burglary in the Olympia neighborhood.More >>
Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with a burglary in the Olympia neighborhood.More >>