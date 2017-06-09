UPDATE: DMV seeks to suspend license of Midlands used car dealer

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended.



Complaints have been piling up against S&D Auto Sales on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.



Now, after WIS began looking into dealership and several more recent complaints were filed, the DMV is taking action. The department is seeking to suspend the dealership’s license to sell cars. The suspension would begin at 12:01 AM on July 2 and end at 11:59 PM on July 8.



“You may not sell or attempt to effect the sale of any motor vehicle during the above time period,” a DMV manager wrote in a letter to S&D.



In moving to suspend S&D’s license, DMV cited three cases in which S&D failed to deliver titles to paying customers within 45 days.





During the suspension, S&D’s dealer license will have to be removed from public view. All dealer plates will have to be secured inside the dealership’s office.



S&D’s owner, Serge Ratkovic, can appeal the suspension. He’ll have ten days after the date of notification to decide whether to appeal or not.



WIS has reached out to Ratkovic for comment but has not heard back.

