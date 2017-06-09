Two charged in at least one Olympia-area burglary case

Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with a burglary in the Olympia neighborhood.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Mitchell Wiley, 24, and Charleston Sweat, 19, have both been charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Investigators say the pair broke into a home on Dover Street through a back door and stole $6,000 from the victims' safe, two handguns, jewelry, and a video game system. Sweat, according to investigators, was a friend of the victims and had been inside the home before.

Officials are still investigating other burglaries in the area near the Dover Street incident. Additional charges could be filed.

