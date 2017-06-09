600-mile ride for fallen first responders to come through Columbia

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with a burglary in the Olympia neighborhood.More >>
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
A week from Friday, dozens of first responders will make their way through Columbia as part of a more than 600-mile cycling journey in honor of their fallen brothers and sisters.More >>
Police and EMS workers are on the scene of a serious accident that's also caused a road closure in Lexington County.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
