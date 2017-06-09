UPDATE: 2 killed in head-on collision in Lexington County identified

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died as a result of an accident Friday morning near Swansea.

The Lexington County Coroner's office identified the victims as Jimmie Lee Haygood Jr., 29, of Orangeburg, and Carmen Franco Nunez, 42, of Cordova.

Highway Patrol investigators say two cars collided on Highway 6 around 7:20 a.m when the car, driven by Haygood Jr., was traveling east and crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Nunez's car heading west.

Haygood, Jr. was trapped inside the car but died at the scene. Nunez was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where they later died.

Both were wearing seatbelts and the coroner has ruled both drivers died of multiple body trauma.

Part of Highway 6 was closed for a short period while troopers cleared the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Nunez was also a 10-year veteran of Lexington County EMS. The County of Lexington has released a statement expressing sadness in her passing. The statement says:

It is with heavy hearts, and great sorrow, that the County of Lexington Public Safety Department announces the death of Emergency Medical Services’ Pfc. Carmen Nunez following a fatal collision early Friday morning. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Nunez was involved in a motor-vehicle collision, as she was traveling home from a shift, on St. Matthews Road in Swansea. Nunez was airlifted to a local hospital and was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. Nunez, a 10-year veteran of Lexington County EMS, was a valued employee who was known for her hard work and dedication to serving the residents and visitors of Lexington County. She will be greatly missed by all of the County of Lexington family. Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to Nunez’s family, friends, and coworkers.

