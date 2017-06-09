Two dead following head-on collision in Lexington County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died as a result of an accident Friday morning near Swansea.

Highway Patrol investigators say two cars collided on Highway 6 around 7:20 a.m when one car traveling east crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another car heading west.

One of the victims was trapped inside the car but died at the scene. The other was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where they later died.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

Part of Highway 6 was closed for a short period while troopers cleared the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

