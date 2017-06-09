Serious accident involving entrapment closes Lexington County ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Serious accident involving entrapment closes Lexington County road

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Police and EMS workers are on the scene of a serious accident that's also caused a road closure in Lexington County.

According to Lexington County officials, the 1500 block of Saint Matthews Road is closed because the accident involves entrapment. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently at the scene of the accident as well.

No word on injuries.

