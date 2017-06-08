Cardinal Newman names Assey new baseball coach

Cardinal Newman has hired former White Knoll baseball coach Charles Assey to take over the Cardinals baseball program.

Last season, Assey led the Timberwolves to a 15-11 record. In four years with White Knoll, the Timberwolves have made three playoff appearances under the former Class 5-AAAA Coach of the Year .

Assey also spent one each with Woodland and Brookland-Cayce before making his third coaching stop at White Knoll.

Assey will enter his seventh season of coaching with a 91-72 overall record.

