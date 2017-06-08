Columbia residents kept watch on Comey testimony

While much of the nation focused attention on a U.S. Senate committee meeting room in Washington D.C., the testimony delivered Thursday by former FBI Director James Comey was also under evaluation in Columbia.



We approached more than 20 people on Main Street, the Vista and University of South Carolina campus to see whether they were monitoring Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

On Main Street, Chad Allen and Margaret Sasser say at a table outside Drip, a coffee shop.

“I mean, I might be a bit of an outlier, but obviously a lot of people I know are interested,” Allen said after watching two hours of testimony.

“There were some points in the interview where it seemed like he was a little bit surprised at the questions,” she said. “But I think he genuinely wanted, to tell the truth.”

On the USC Horseshoe, Catherine Flowers:

“As much as possible, I think people are trying to stay informed, whether that’s following what’s going on on Twitter or actually tuning into the hearing itself,” Flowers said.

USC Communications Dean Charles Bierbauer watched the hearing in his office:

“When we have a situation where what the president said and what he intended are in question,” said the former CNN and ABC correspondent, “People should be concerned and should be interested regardless of their place on the political spectrum.”

