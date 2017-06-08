Dreamy Florida Sgt. saves woman from St. John's River

Sgt. Billy Irwin posed for a picture after he saved a woman from the St. John's River on Tuesday. (Source: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WIS) - A Jacksonville, FL Sheriff's Office sergeant is being heralded a hero after he saved a woman from the current of the mighty St. John's River earlier this week.

After a 911 call was made about a body floating in the St. John's River on June 6, police arrived at the scene and noticed the person was floating in the direction of the rising current.

Sgt. Billy Irvin was also in the area. He was in the area when he sprang into action in an attempt to rescue the distressed person.

The victim was a woman who was alive by the time Irvin reached her. Three construction workers working nearby helped Irwin pulled the woman out of the water and onto their boat.

His colleagues were proud of his efforts, hailing him a hero.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of Irwin after he returned to shore on their Facebook page: fully dressed and soaking wet with his boots in his hands.

"He is a hero to all of us and all of the people who witnessed this going on," the JSO said on their Facebook page. "Numerous citizens came up to Sgt. Irvin just to shake his hand thanking him for his heroic efforts and jumping in the river."

Officials did not release why the woman was in the water or her condition.

The JSO's post has gone viral, and most of the commenters have thanked Sgt. Irwin for his heroics. Most of the commenters, however, are more likely going to start a Sgt. Irwin fan club.

