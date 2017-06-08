3 names to watch as USC's coaching search gets underway

Ray Tanner’s wish list for the next South Carolina baseball coach wasn’t exactly laid out as a list of names. However, he did give the characteristics in what he’d like to see in the next man who leads the Gamecocks on the diamond.

Like any coaching search, names are constantly thrown on the wall by members of the media and fans alike and eventually one sticks. Based on what Tanner told reporters on Wednesday, the search will ultimately go through him and the salary will be “in the marketplace” in terms of what other coaches are being paid.

With that in mind, here are three names to watch as the coaching carousel continues to turn:

Landon Powell – North Greenville

The youngest of the three names on this list, Powell knows exactly what South Carolina baseball is all about.

The former Gamecocks catcher was a member of the 2002 squad which made South Carolina’s first trip to the College World Series. Powell is 102-56 in three seasons with the Crusaders.

Prior to taking over the North Greenville program, Powell was an assistant with Furman in 2013 shortly after retiring from Major League Baseball, where he played three years with the Athletics.

Powell, however, could be the first name on this short list to go. Recently, Powell was interviewed for the head coaching position at The Citadel.

Mark Calvi – South Alabama

Calvi is also a familiar name to the South Carolina program.

The former Gamecocks pitching coach was part of the coaching staff that led USC to their first national championship in 2010. While in Columbia, Calvi had 31 pitchers either drafted or signed by teams in Major League Baseball.

During his time with the Jaguars, Calvi has led South Alabama to four straight Sun Belt Tournament titles and two consecutive seasons with 40 or more wins. In six seasons, Calvi is 237-178 with the Jaguars.

Calvi has been coaching in the collegiate ranks for 21 years including an 11-year stint at Florida International.

Tim Corbin – Vanderbilt

Corbin is no stranger to the southeast region when it comes to college baseball.

Leading the Commodores since 2003, the longtime skipper is tied to the Palmetto State thanks to his nine-year tenure at Clemson along with six years spent as the head coach at Presbyterian.

Corbin led Vandy to the national championship back in 2014 after the Commodores defeated Virginia.

As a head coach, Corbin has amassed more than 750 wins and that number could grow over the next couple of weeks. The Commodores are currently still in contention for the national title. They’ll battle top-seeded Oregon State in the Super Regionals starting Friday.

