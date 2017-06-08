3 names to watch as USC's coaching search gets underway

The sophomore ace will start Game 1 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday. The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.More >>
Tigers must win twice Sunday to stay alive.More >>
Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday...More >>
No. 9-seed Texas A&M softball saw its storybook 2017 season come to an end Saturday in the Women’s College World Series with an 8-2 loss to No. 5-seed UCLA at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
