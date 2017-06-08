Orangeburg deputies find AK-47, pills during traffic stop

26-year-old Jonathan Guest of Vance is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and driving without a license. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after multiple guns, including an AK-47, and a bottle of pills were found in his car during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Guest, 26, of Vance, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and driving without a license. Bond was set for Guest on Thursday at $3,337.

Deputies say around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a car crash on Toney Bay Road in Holly Hill, a speeding vehicle approached the scene. Deputies stopped the car and asked Guest for his license.

Guest then opened the glove box before immediately slammed it shut but deputies already spotted a pill bottle and a set of digital scales inside. The pill bottle and the scales were collected along with a bag “that contained something heavy.”

Guest admitted to deputies that there was a legally registered gun inside the bag. An AK-47, a pistol, and a magazine with 21 rounds were found inside the bag.

Guest faces up to a year in prison along with the possibility of a $1,000 fine.

