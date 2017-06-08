Health officials warns that ticks are on the rise in SC

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Orangeburg deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after multiple guns, including an AK-47, and a bottle of pills was found in his car during a traffic stop.More >>
Orangeburg deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after multiple guns, including an AK-47, and a bottle of pills was found in his car during a traffic stop.More >>
A new study by WalletHub ranks South Carolina among the states worst in safety. The 2017's Safest States in America places South Carolina as 47th overall in safety.More >>
A new study by WalletHub ranks South Carolina among the states worst in safety. The 2017's Safest States in America places South Carolina as 47th overall in safety.More >>
Health officials are warning that there could be a larger population of ticks this year.More >>
Health officials are warning that there could be a larger population of ticks this year.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released its full investigatory report of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that happened in late April.More >>
Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released its full investigatory report of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that happened in late April. The crash killed Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier on the night of April 21 near Dreher Island State Park. InvestigatorsMore >>