Not bad to the bone: Failed police dog fired for being too nice gets royal gig

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
The head coach at Conway High School has been arrested for assault, and a student has been arrested for disturbing schools after an incident last month at the school.More >>
The head coach at Conway High School has been arrested for assault, and a student has been arrested for disturbing schools after an incident last month at the school.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released its full investigatory report of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that happened in late April.More >>
Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released its full investigatory report of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that happened in late April. The crash killed Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier on the night of April 21 near Dreher Island State Park. InvestigatorsMore >>
Washington knows how to do big hearings _ even Titanic ones.More >>
Washington knows how to do big hearings _ even Titanic ones.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>