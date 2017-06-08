Not bad to the bone: Failed police dog fired for being too nice gets royal gig

Gavel outside of the governor's residence on May 30, 2017. (Source: Governor of Queensland Facebook page)

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA (WIS) - It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime, especially if you're a law enforcement K9.

That was the case for Gavel, who flunked out of dog police academy training in Australia for being too nice, according to the BBC.

Gavel did not have "the right aptitude" and "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line" for police work in Australia.

But the sweet-natured German Shepherd was not left unemployed despite his shortcomings in training. The Governor of Queensland, His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, has posted several pictures on social media of Gavel's new job: Vice-Royal Dog.

Gavel had been fostered at the governor's residence since 2016 and has grown quite comfortable in his new role.

"He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland Police Service Dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog #maroontothebone," the governor wrote on Facebook May 30.

Gavel's story has since gone viral, giving his warm and furry disposition more adoration globally.

"There were lots of comments from people at Open Day on the weekend expressing how much they enjoyed following via social media Gavel's progression from aspiring police pooch to Vice-Regal Dog," the governor posted Wednesday. "The truth is that we at Government House have loved sharing his story with you! And so today we are releasing and re-releasing, some of our favorite Gavel moments, some more candid than others.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.