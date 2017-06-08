Midlands man arrested for sexual assault of mentally disabled woman

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a man has been charged with criminal sexual assault after he allegedly took advantage of a mentally disabled woman last month.

Investigators say Solomon Yemame, 28, allegedly assaulted a mentally disabled woman at an acquaintance's apartment at 1050 Southern Drive on May 27. The alleged assault took place at a social gathering at the apartment.

Others at the apartment found the victim with her undergarments off and immediately took her to a local hospital for examination. Sheriff Leon Lott stated that DNA helped investigators in this case.

Yemame is also being looked at in other sexual assault cases and more charges may be forthcoming.

He has since been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

