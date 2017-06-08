LIVE: President Donald Trump's outside counsel to speak after Comey Hearing

A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
Days after President Donald Trump removed the United State from the Paris Climate Agreement, a university president is joining the mayors of two of South Carolina's biggest cities say they'll be sticking to the rules put forth by the agreement.More >>
Lawmakers return to the State House on Tuesday to vote on the budget compromise a conference committee of six panelists agreed upon last week.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has joined the mayors of 84 other major U.S. cities to say he will uphold the standards put forth in the Paris Climate Agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from on Thursday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a moped safety law that allows intoxicated drivers to be prosecuted for drunken driving and requires teens to wear a helmet.More >>
