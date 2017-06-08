LIVE: President Donald Trump's outside counsel to speak after Co - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: President Donald Trump's outside counsel to speak after Comey Hearing

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors.

LIVE: President Donald Trump's outside counsel to speak after Comey Hearing

RELATED: Watch the hearing on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly