Former state employee charged with embezzlement

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former state employee with embezzlement.

Christopher Thomas Reidenbach, 46, of Lexington was arrested by SLED agents. Investigators say he is accused of using state funds to pay for equipment found at his home.

SLED was asked to investigate the case at the request of the South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority. The value of the public funds involved in the charge is less than $10,000.

Reidenbach was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

