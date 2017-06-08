This is the one reason why SC ranks 47th in safety, according to a study

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Washington knows how to do big hearings _ even Titanic ones.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
At the helm of the committee hearing Comey’s testimony will be Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr chairs the Intelligence Committee and has presided over the upper chamber’s investigation.More >>
David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning.More >>
