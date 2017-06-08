This is the one reason why SC ranks 47th in safety, according to a study

A new study by WalletHub ranks South Carolina among the states worst in safety. The 2017's Safest States in America places South Carolina as 47th overall in safety.

The study, released Tuesday, separates safety into several categories. South Carolina is better in terms of overall safety than only Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The state comes in at 49th in terms of "Personal and Residential Safety."

WalletHub lists the methodology as weighing the states by points, based on the number of murders and non-negligent manslaughter per capita in this category, and also on forcible rapes, assaults, thefts, sex offenders, drug abuse, law enforcement employees, active firefighters, suicide, bullying, and complaints of elder abuse, gross negligence, and exploitation.

The state is ranked 47th in terms of road safety and placed 50th in the nation in fatalities per 100 million miles traveled. Other factors that determine WalletHub's placement here include DUIs per capita, pedestrian and pedalcyclist fatalities, road quality, and driving laws.

So far in 2017, the Department of Public Safety reports there have been 439 people killed on South Carolina roads, compared with 425 people at this time in 2016.

