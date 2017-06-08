Woman charged with leaking NSA documents in court Thursday

There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

The woman accused of leaking NSA documents to the media faces a detention hearing in federal court Thursday

Reality Winner remains in jail in Georgia. Winner was a contractor working for the NSA at a facility in Augusta.

She is accused of emailing a highly classified document about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.

Winner did not enter a plea at her first court appearance on Monday. She is charged with violating the Espionage Act.

President Trump has talked about the need to plug any leaks and with this case, the nation will see how his administration plans to handle violators.

"I think the Trump administration's going to make an example out of Ms. Winner," said Brandon McCrillis; CEO, Rendition InfoSec in Georgia. "I think there is going to be public blowback from that, however I do believe this is a big test for the Trump administration in the handling of this. But, at the same time, we need to really cut down on these kind of leaks from happening."

Federal documents say when agents showed up at her Augusta home, Winner admitted taking the report to her home and mailing it to the website The Intercept. The 25-year-old was arrested on Saturday in Augusta.

Her detention hearing is Thursday afternoon at the Federal Court House in Augusta.

