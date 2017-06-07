Public opinion still divided on what Comey testimony Thursday will bring

The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
On the eve of what will be a big day on Capitol Hill, public views were mixed on what the testimony of former FBI director James Comey before a Senate committee will mean for the Trump administration going forward.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
There are dramatically different accounts of what happened inside of the State House between two lawmakers, representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D- Orangeburg) and Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg), on May 11, 2017.More >>
The South Carolina Athletics Department announced Tuesday night that head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has resigned effective immediately.More >>
