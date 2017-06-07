Man who dressed as woman during bank robbery arrested in North Carolina

The Columbia man who was seen dressed as a woman during a bank robbery in Lexington County last month has been arrested.

J’Neil Jacoby Jacobs, of Columbia, was arrested without incident at a Fayetteville, NC hotel by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Division on Wednesday.

Jacobs allegedly robbed the Bank of America on West Main Street in Lexington around 10:50 a.m. on May 30.

Police say Jacobs entered the bank disguised in a long black dress with a multi-colored head cover and dark sunglasses. He presented a note to the teller demanding money and also threatened violence if she did not comply.

Jacobs was given an undisclosed amount of currency and he fled from the Bank of America building into the nearby woods.

Jacobs is scheduled to have a bond hearing and extradition hearing Thursday in Cumberland County, NC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.