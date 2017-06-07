Chapin man allegedly threatens family members with gasoline, charged with attempted murder

A Lexington County man is now charged with three counts of attempted murder after family members claimed he poured gasoline inside a Chapin home and threatened to ignite it with them inside.

On Tuesday, Mark Allen Bell, 47, was arrested and accused of pouring gasoline on the floor and throwing it on people inside a home on Smallwood Drive while threatening them, the arrest warrants states.

“Those inside the home were able to take a gas can, lighter and cigarettes away from him before a fire began,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this incident.”

Bell is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $225,000 bond.

