Tanner explains Holbrook's resignation as a 'difficult' time

A somewhat emotional Ray Tanner explained former University of South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook's resignation as a difficult time in his life.

"It's difficult," Tanner said. "I'm not going to pretend that it's not. I love what I do. I've had 21 years at this university and I cherish that. I don't take it for granted. I took this job knowing there were going to be some tough days and certainly the last few hours have been difficult."

Holbrook was Tanner's first hire when the two-time national championship coach was promoted to athletics director in 2012. The duo is well-known friends and Holbrook was the recruiting coordinator and associate head coach when the Gamecocks captured titles in 2010 and 2011.

Holbrook resigned from the Gamecocks on Tuesday night following a second year without a trip to the postseason. Tanner said he and Holbrook agreed upon a negotiated payout.

Now Tanner will shift focus from Holbrook's resignation to seeking the next head man at South Carolina. Already, Tanner says he has no plans to hire a search firm considering his deep connections in the sport already.

"I haven't lost the connections maybe that I've had over the years," Tanner said. "Being part of the NCAA Selection Committee has enhanced that in a lot of ways. I did have a lot of coaches and athletics directors call me throughout the season, telling me how good their teams were as we were starting to pick the teams. I feel like that's a little bit of an advantage with the relationships I have created over the years as we pursue hiring a new coach as possible."

In the mean time, associate coach Jerry Meyers has been named the interim coach.

