LIVE NOW: Ex-FBI Director Comey 'concerned' Trump might lie about meetings

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

James Comey will appear before the Senate for the first time since being fired. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.

Comey is set to testify from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a synopsis of Comey's testimony in the form of a seven-page statement.

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Other Information on Comey's testimony:

