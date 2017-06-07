LIVE NOW: Ex-FBI Director Comey 'concerned' Trump might lie abou - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: Ex-FBI Director Comey 'concerned' Trump might lie about meetings

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors.

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.

Comey is set to testify from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a synopsis of Comey's testimony in the form of a seven-page statement.

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Other Information on Comey's testimony:

