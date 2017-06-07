Man, 58, pleads guilty to weapons charge in 2015 case

A 58-year-old Irmo man has pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm following a 2015 incident where he was shot multiple times by law enforcement officers because they spotted him holding a weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Michael Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Jones, investigators said, was threatening to cut his grandson during an incident on July 8, 2015, when officers from the Irmo Police Department were called to the scene.

When the officers arrived, officials said, they found Jones' wife and grandson on the porch and Jones inside the home in a back room. Officers entered the home after calling out for Jones several times, but he again refused when they came inside.

More officers arrived, officials said, and Jones partially opened the door of the bedroom he was in during the incident. The officers said Jones peeked out of the door just enough for them to see him holding a rifle with a brown stock and a black barrel in his hand, with his finger on the trigger guard.

One of the officers, according to officials, fired his stun gun at Jones, who fell to the floor. However, investigators said, Jones was still able to stand up and point the rifle at the officers, who opened fire in response.

Jones was struck several times and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The officers, meanwhile, located a .22 caliber Remington rifle loaded with ammunition found lying next to Jones.

Jones received a felony charge in this case because he had been previously convicted of two counts of common law robbery, which should have prevented him from owning a firearm.

Jones could receive 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.