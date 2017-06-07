Who stole this Midlands woman's 15 pygmy goats? Deputies on the case

A Cordova woman is not only dealing with a grand larceny case in her own back yard but a broken-hearted grandson as well.

Patricia Carlson says she's filed a report with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in reference to a pack of 15 pygmy goats she was helping raise in her back yard. The goats, she says, were stolen from her property.

The goats, valued at $6,000, were being cared for by her 12-year-old grandson and he's quite upset by the theft.

According to the incident report, the theft happened sometime between May 27 and May 30. Carlson told the deputies that she was unaware who would steal the little guys.

The responding deputy reported that a section of wire fence was bent in such a way that it seemed as if whoever stole the goats bent down, picked the goats up, and handed them to a second person.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

