Lexington Medical Center receives award for stroke care - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Medical Center receives award for stroke care

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Congratulations to Lexington Medical Center receiving a “Gold Plus” Quality Achievement Award for stroke care from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for excellence in stroke care. Lexington Medical Center is a Primary Stroke Center in the Midlands.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly