Man wanted on murder charges turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lexington County has turned himself in to face charges, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Jeremy Antonio Williams, 22, was wanted for the death of Derrick James Jones, 35, in a shooting on South Hampton Road back on May 30.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Jones suffering from several gunshot wounds. Jones died on the way to the hospital.

Williams turned himself in Wednesday morning.

