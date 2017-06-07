CPD investigates stabbing on Rosewood Drive

Columbia police officers are gathering information after a stabbing took place Tuesday night.

Officials said they received a call about the incident on the 1800 block of Rosewood Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment, but the extent of the victim’s injuries were not released.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

