SLED now investigating after child killed in Midlands house fire

A 6-year-old child is now confirmed dead after a late Tuesday night house fire on Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the child as Aiyanna Shaw. The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 2500 block of Old Dunbar Road after 10 p.m. near Saint James Avenue.

The coroner says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death of the child.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said crews were informed that a child might have possibly been inside the home. Firefighters were able to find child inside, but they were not able to resuscitate her. Two others did survive the fire.

LexCo Fire & EMS responded Old Dunbar Rd to fatal fire. Media staging at BB&T bank on Old Dunbar Rd. SLED & Coroner en route pic.twitter.com/cjqUTNg4QX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) June 7, 2017

Cahill said the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Public Safety, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were all at the scene to assist.

Survivors from the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Per agency protocol, the investigation will be conducted by SLED and the coroner’s Office.

