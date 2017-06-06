Official: Fire kills one in Lexington County

One life was claimed by a fire in Lexington County late Tuesday night.

According to Lexington County Public Information Officer Harrison Cahill, officials from Lexington County Fire and EMS made their way to the 2500 block of Old Dunbar Road after 10 p.m. near St. James Place.

Crews were informed that a person might have possibly been inside the home. Firefighters were able to find the person inside, but they were not able to resuscitate them. Two others did survive the fire.

LexCo Fire & EMS responded Old Dunbar Rd to fatal fire. Media staging at BB&T bank on Old Dunbar Rd. SLED & Coroner en route pic.twitter.com/cjqUTNg4QX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) June 7, 2017

Cahill said the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Public Safety, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were all at the scene to assist.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released yet. However, the Lexington County Coroner's Office was on hand.

Survivors from the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Per agency protocol, the investigation will be conducted by SLED and the coroner’s Office.

