Official: Fire kills one in Lexington County

A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
One life was claimed by a fire in Lexington County late Tuesday night.More >>
One life was claimed by a fire in Lexington County late Tuesday night.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A man allegedly rammed into an SUV with four people inside, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the SUV.More >>
A man allegedly rammed into an SUV with four people inside, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the SUV.More >>
Lawmakers approved a bill that, if signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, could consolidate the three school districts in Orangeburg County into one.More >>
Lawmakers approved a bill that, if signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, could consolidate the three school districts in Orangeburg County into one.More >>
The South Carolina Athletics Department announced Tuesday night that head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has resigned effective immediately.More >>
The South Carolina Athletics Department announced Tuesday night that head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has resigned effective immediately.More >>