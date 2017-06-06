BREAKING: Child confirmed dead in West Columbia home fire

WEST COLUMBIA (WIS) - A six-year-old child is now confirmed dead after a late Tuesday night house fire on Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia.

According to Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, the child has been identified as Aiyanna Shaw. The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 2500 block of Old Dunbar Road after 10 p.m. near Saint James Avenue.

The coroner says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death of the child.

According to Lexington County Public Information Officer, Harrison Cahill, crews were informed that a person might have possibly been inside the home. Firefighters were able to find the person inside, but they were not able to resuscitate them. Two others did survive the fire.

LexCo Fire & EMS responded Old Dunbar Rd to fatal fire. Media staging at BB&T bank on Old Dunbar Rd. SLED & Coroner en route pic.twitter.com/cjqUTNg4QX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) June 7, 2017

Cahill said the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Public Safety, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were all at the scene to assist.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released yet. However, the Lexington County Coroner's Office was on hand.

Survivors from the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Per agency protocol, the investigation will be conducted by SLED and the coroner’s Office.

