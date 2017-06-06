Lawmakers approve Orangeburg Co. School District consolidation bill

Residents filled an auditorium on Monday during a meeting to discuss possibly consolidating the county's three school districts. (Source: WIS)

Lawmakers approved a bill that, if signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, could consolidate the three school districts in Orangeburg County into one.

The bill's passing is now headed to the governor's desk. If signed, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2019. The school zones will remain the same through the 2022 school year, unless a federal court forces a change.

The bill, H. 622, had several changes made to it before this current version was passed, including deleting language increasing teacher pay to meet the Southeastern average, according to the Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

For more, you can read the bill here.

