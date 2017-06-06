Chad Holbrook out as USC baseball head coach

He's 6 feet 7 inches, 16-years-old and ranked the number two recruit in the nation by ESPN – now Upstate basketball player Zion Williamson has another distinction to add to his belt – being on the cover of basketball magazine SLAM.More >>
Five players and four coaches from the Columbia Fireflies were named to the South Atlantic League Southern Division All-Star team, the league announced.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera says quarterback Cam Newton is ahead of schedule in his rehab from shoulder surgery and is expected to begin throwing next week at minicamp.
