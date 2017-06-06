Chad Holbrook out as USC baseball head coach

The South Carolina Athletics Department announced Tuesday night that head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has resigned effective immediately.

A press conference will be held Wednesday to further discuss the announcement.

“I want to thank our fans, players, coaching staff and everyone that touched Carolina baseball,” said Holbrook. “This will always be a special place for me and my family. Wearing that jersey, being a part of two national championships, and meeting so many great people are things I will always treasure. I will always be a Gamecock! At the end of the day, this was the best decision for us,” continued Holbrook. “I wish Coach Tanner and this program I love so much nothing but the best. Forever to Thee!”

He was named as the head coach in July 2012. Holbrook is 165-81 with a winning percentage of .671 in four seasons at the helm of the Gamecock program.



“We thank Coach Holbrook for his dedication and commitment to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Coach Tanner. “He and his family were part of some great memories at South Carolina and we will miss them.”

